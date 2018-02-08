Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for three Aberdeen children

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ashli Brown (Courtesy: MBI)

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for three children from Aberdeen.

Investigators believe 27-year-old Ashli Brown abducted 3-year-old Jachin Graham, 4-year-old Nasir Brown and 6-year-old Niyeema Prigeon. We're told the children were abducted from a home in the 400 block of Columbus Street in Aberdeen around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Brown is described as a black female, 5'6" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

MBI believes she is driving a black Chevrolet Impala with a Florida license plate, possibly on her way to Florida.

If you know the whereabouts of the three children or Brown, call the Aberdeen Police Department at 66-2369-6454.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.