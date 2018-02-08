Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for three Aberdeen children

Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued...

By: Kaitlin Howell

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 10:49 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 07:08 AM CST

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for three children from Aberdeen.

Investigators believe 27-year-old Ashli Brown abducted 3-year-old Jachin Graham, 4-year-old Nasir Brown and 6-year-old Niyeema Prigeon. We're told the children were abducted from a home in the 400 block of Columbus Street in Aberdeen around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Brown is described as a black female, 5'6" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

MBI believes she is driving a black Chevrolet Impala with a Florida license plate, possibly on her way to Florida.

If you know the whereabouts of the three children or Brown, call the Aberdeen Police Department at 66-2369-6454.

