Mississippi Valley State University Mock Trial Team win award at tournament

Mississippi Valley State University Pictured (front row, from left) are Kenya Jones of Meridian, Miss.; Kambreca Mitchell of Greenwood, Miss., Jada Brinson of Miami, Fla., (back row) Donovan Brownlee of Columbus, Ohio, and advisor Dr. Larry Chappell.

Mississippi Valley State University Pictured (front row, from left) are Kenya Jones of Meridian, Miss.; Kambreca Mitchell of Greenwood, Miss., Jada Brinson of Miami, Fla., (back row) Donovan Brownlee of Columbus, Ohio, and advisor Dr. Larry Chappell.

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Mississippi Valley State University Mock Trial Team recently competed in the third annual “ODY Owl Classic” and won a top award.

The competition was held at the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus and had a strong showing.

Kambreca Mitchell, a third-year Pre-Law/Legal Studies and Government/Politics major from Greenwood won the top attorney award. She gave the opening statement for the prosecution, directed a witness and cross-examined a defense witness.

Other members of the team included: team captain Kenya Jones of Meridian; Darius Bailey of Montgomery, Ala.; Nadia Crawford of Atlanta, Ga.; Donovan Brownlee of Columbus, Ohio; Lasharda Leasy of Greenville; and Jada Brinson of Miami, Fla.

The educator team's coach is Dr. Larry W. Chappell, a university pre-law advisor and coordinator of the Pre-Law/Legal Studies program. The attorney coach for the team is Neysha Sanders; Esq. Sanders is a member of Sanders and Sanders Law Firm and also teaches courses in MVSU’s Social Sciences department.

Next up for the team is the regional competition in Jackson. The competition will be held from Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18. The regional tournament is the qualifying tournament for the opening round of the national championship competition in Memphis.