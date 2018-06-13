Arrest made in connection to death Laurel high school student
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of Addie May.
18-year-old Addie May was killed in a drive-by-shooting on May 19 a week before she was set to graduate from Laurel High School.
The JCSD has arrested and charged Dejuan Ladarius Parker with Accessory After the Fact of 1st Degree Murder.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says they are still questioning Parker and have no addition information to release at this time.
