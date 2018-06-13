Arrest made in connection to death Laurel high school student

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. via jasperso.com

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of Addie May.

18-year-old Addie May was killed in a drive-by-shooting on May 19 a week before she was set to graduate from Laurel High School.

The JCSD has arrested and charged Dejuan Ladarius Parker with A ccessory After the Fact of 1st Degree Murder.