Fight over Peanut Butter leads to Jail
LAUREL, Miss (WJTV) - What started as a fight over peanut butter turned into a domestic call for deputies with the Jones County Sheriffs Department.
February 7th, deputies responded to a call on Feedmill Road in Soso.
A woman, bleeding from a head wound, told officers the two had been in a "peanut butter fight' that turned ugly when James Brewer allegedly hit the woman in the head with a cane.
The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released. Brewer was taken into custody on the scene and charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.
Brewer's bond was set at $5-thousand.
