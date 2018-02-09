Fight over Peanut Butter leads to Jail

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Feb 09, 2018 01:09 PM CST

Updated: Feb 09, 2018 04:15 PM CST

LAUREL, Miss (WJTV) - What started as a fight over peanut butter turned into a domestic call for deputies with the Jones County Sheriffs Department.

February 7th, deputies responded to a call on Feedmill Road in Soso. 

A woman, bleeding from a head wound, told officers the two had been in a "peanut butter fight' that turned ugly when James Brewer allegedly hit the woman in the head with a cane.

 The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.  Brewer was taken into custody on the scene and charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

Brewer's bond was set at $5-thousand.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center