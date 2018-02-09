Fight over Peanut Butter leads to Jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Brewer courtesy of Jones County Sheriffs Dept.

LAUREL, Miss (WJTV) - What started as a fight over peanut butter turned into a domestic call for deputies with the Jones County Sheriffs Department.

February 7th, deputies responded to a call on Feedmill Road in Soso.

A woman, bleeding from a head wound, told officers the two had been in a "peanut butter fight' that turned ugly when James Brewer allegedly hit the woman in the head with a cane.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released. Brewer was taken into custody on the scene and charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

Brewer's bond was set at $5-thousand.