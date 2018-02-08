Forrest General partners with American Heart Association for "Little Hats, Big Hearts"
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - This month, Forrest General Hospital has partnered with the American Heart Association for its "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program. Throughout the month, each newborn will receive a hand knitted or crocheted red hat.
Tangela Boutwell, the Director of Women and Children Services at Forrest General, says the hats are a reminder to the parents to live healthy lives.
"Every single baby [gets a hat]. We have 200 and something of these hats that were delivered to us,” said Boutwell. “So it reminds the parents to be healthy, have healthy lives, and do the healthy things that they need to."
Boutwell says she has heard nothing but positive reviews on the hats so far, and thinks the program has been a big success.
"Oh they love the hats, they're all different shapes and sizes, different designs. They're very excited about it," said Boutwell.
Boutwell says the hats’ main purpose is to raise awareness of congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the county.
“We're trying to bring awareness to congenital heart defects, which is a defect of the infant’s heart before birth,” explained Boutwell. “So there's a simple screening we do here at the hospital to screen for this. But also [do this] to bring parents the signs and symptoms that can develop later on with this congenital heart disease."
The “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program began in Chicago in 2014 and was picked up by Mississippi hospitals in 2016.
