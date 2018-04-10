Hattiesburg eyes parks grant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WJTV) - The City of Hattiesburg has entered into the national recreation and parks association's "meet me at the park campaign.

The campaign will award three of fifteen cities throughout the country with a $20,000 grant that will go towards refurbishing parks.

Voters can also nominate a city outside of the group of 15, which is what Hattiesburg is vying for.

Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker says he views this as an excellent opportunity to improve Hattiesburg’s parks without it affecting taxpayers.

"Well we have recognized that our parks are a strength of our city,” said Mayor Barker. “However we also know that there are lots of things we could do with those parks, and there are probably improvements that need to be made. We saw an opportunity to raise $20,000 and it would not cost our citizens a penny. All we need from them is their vote and their enthusiasm and we hope to bring this grant home."

To vote for Hattiesburg, you can go to www.meetmeatthepark.org/pages/index.php