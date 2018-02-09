Laurel woman charged with Felonious Child Abuse

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Jones County Sheriff's Investigators arrested Tiffney L. Dement on Thursday. Dement has been charged with Felonious Child Abuse after it was discovered she was "snorting meth" and taking pills while pregnant according to the JCSD.

Dement was also arrested for Felony Child Abuse in 2016 for using methamphetamines and taking pills while pregnant and was out on bond for those charges.

The JCSD says Dement was not under a doctor's care and said she was taking Flinstone Vitamins and guessed she was approximately six months pregnant. Dement also admitted she was a member of the Simon City Royals gang.

Dement is scheduled to appear in court Friday, February 9 at the Jones County Justice Court.

UPDATE: Dement's bond has been revoked. There is no date set for her next appearance in court.