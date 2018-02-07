Pine Belt

Man charged with assault and rape in Laurel

By: Jesse Finver

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 11:41 AM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 11:41 AM CST

After responding to a rape and assault complaint on Sunday, Laurel Police have made an arrest in the case. 

Laderit Malik Barber, 24, was arrested in the 200 block of North 13th Ave in Laurel on Tuesday. Barber faces one count of Aggravated Domestic Assault and one count of Rape. 

Barber had his bond set at $25,000 and $35,000. 

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center