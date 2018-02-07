Man charged with assault and rape in Laurel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After responding to a rape and assault complaint on Sunday, Laurel Police have made an arrest in the case.

Laderit Malik Barber, 24, was arrested in the 200 block of North 13th Ave in Laurel on Tuesday. Barber faces one count of Aggravated Domestic Assault and one count of Rape.

Barber had his bond set at $25,000 and $35,000.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.