MedReturn Drug Disposal Box now open at Hattiesburg Clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) - Pine Belt residents will now be able to safely get rid of unwanted medications at the Hattiesburg Clinic.

The Mississippi State Medical Association Alliance has been working on the MedReturn Drug Disposal Box since June 2017, and Wednesday the box was finally unveiled. Heather Rifkin, the organization president, said she wanted to take on a project that would combat drug abuse in Hattiesburg.

"It's great to see it just finally happen and be a resource for the community," Rifkin said. "For people to properly dispose of their medications as a pharmacists and as a mother... it's very important to me that we keep dangerous medications out of the wrong hands and out of our communities."

Dropping off medications at the clinic is quick, and no information is required. Below is a list of items that can and cannot be put in the disposal box.

Accepted items:

Prescription patches and medications

Over-the-counter medications

Vitamins

Samples

Pet medications

Items not allowed:

Aerosol canisters

Inhalers

Liquids

Lotions

Needles (sharp objects)

The disposal box is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m near Owl's Drug Store.

