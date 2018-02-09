Mom is charged with abuse of newborn

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Feb 09, 2018 01:28 PM CST

Updated: Feb 09, 2018 04:14 PM CST

LAUREL, Miss (WJTV) - A woman who gave birth this past fall has been charged with abusing her newborn baby.

According to authorities Dominique Nix gave birth back in September and both she and the baby tested positive for cocaine. 

Child Protective Services reported the case to the Jones County Sheriff's Department. A warrant was issued for Nix, to answer to the charge of Felonious Child Abuse. Law enforcement was unable to locate her at that time.

On February 8, investigators say Nix was spotted at the CPS offices in Ellisville, Mississippi. They arrived on the scene and took Nix into custody. The baby remains in the care of a foster family.

Nix' bond has been set at $10-thousand.

 

