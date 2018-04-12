New Lumberton Police Chief named

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 06:02 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2018 06:14 PM CDT

LUMBERTON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Lumberton has a new police chief.

Carlus Page was appointed Chief of Police Tuesday night. 

Former Chief Shane Flynt resigned after a video surfaced of him smoking marijuana at home.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center