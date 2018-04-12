New Lumberton Police Chief named
LUMBERTON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Lumberton has a new police chief.
Carlus Page was appointed Chief of Police Tuesday night.
Former Chief Shane Flynt resigned after a video surfaced of him smoking marijuana at home.
