New Lumberton Police Chief named

LUMBERTON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Lumberton has a new police chief.

Carlus Page was appointed Chief of Police Tuesday night.

Former Chief Shane Flynt resigned after a video surfaced of him smoking marijuana at home.