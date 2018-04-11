Police respond to Laurel High after report of man with gun near school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) -- Laurel Police went to Laurel High after they received a report about a man with a gun outside of the school.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers took 30-year-old Erich Taylor into custody across from the school. They said he did not have a weapon at that time.

During the investigation, officers found a weapon inside the suspect’s home that appeared to have been altered. They are communicating with the ATF about the weapon.

LPD has learned that the students who initially spotted the suspect were inside the school at the time and the suspect did not have a weapon on school property.

Officers said the miscommunication appeared to have come from the suspect’s prior arrest and misinformation spread through social media.

LPD said the prior arrest happened at 2 a.m. when no students were present and he was charged at that time.

The suspect is still in custody. LPD says it is working through the CIT program, Pine Belt and the Mississippi Crisis Intervention Response Team in order to help resolve the current situation as well as prevent further problems.

LPD worked with school resource officers during the investigation.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.