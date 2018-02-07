The City of Hattiesburg hosts a Celebration of Soul Food

By: Lanaya Lewis

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 10:31 AM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 10:31 AM CST

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) - In honor of Black History Month, the City of Hattiesburg hosted a "Celebration of Soul Food" night.

This event was a big community potluck created to celebrate black history through food, fellowship and entertainment. 

People brought homemade dishes like macaroni and cheese, collard greens, corn bread and red beans and rice. 

Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, of Ward 2, was also in attendance. She says this event showcases the history of black culture while also connecting to others in the community. 

"Soul food is black food, you know recipes that have been passed down us through generations, starting back with slavery. So the foods that people bring to this event are foods that perhaps their grandmother or their aunt, their mom prepared over the years, and it's just a celebration of the good food that's a huge part of our culture," Councilwoman Delgado said.

Guest speaker Dr. Brinda Willis had a discussion about where soul food comes from. She said it started back in Africa when women and men were forced onto the slave ship. 

"During slavery we had to bring things with us from Africa. You see a lot of us with the big Afros and hair, when we came over on the salve ships, we had things like okra pods stuck in our hair."

The Celebration of Soul Food is one of many Black History Month events for February. 

For the full list, click here.

