Power Pole snaps in half leaving businesses in Pearl without power

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) -

Some businesses in Pearl are without power after a power pole snapped in half.

Southern Pine Electric has crews on scene working to restore power and repair the damaged pole.

A spokesperson with the company says they aren't sure what caused the pole to snap in half. He says they've been able to redirect electricity throughout the area to limit the amount of customers affected.

Right now only 10 businesses and homes are without power, in the area of Highway 18 and Greenfield Road in Brandon.

The Brandon Police Department says the power outage is affecting the highway 80 and Crossgates area. Repairs will take 6-8 hours.

Officers will be out directing traffic in these areas please be cautious and obey the direction of officers.

WJTV will continue to update you on the latest.