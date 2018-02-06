Rankin County Expands Search and Rescue Resources

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRANDON,Miss (WJTV) - The Rankin County Sheriff's Office has added a new boat to their search and rescue resources.

Stored at the Ross Barnett Reservoir, this location will help decrease their response times to incidents on the reservoir.

This new boat did not cost tax payers a dime. The full cost was covered by monies seized from drug dealers and drug smugglers.

The Sheriff's office also plan to upgrade their other boats for river operations and flood response.