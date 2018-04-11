Additional bridges in Mississippi added to list of closures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The list of bridges to be closed in the state has grown to include 106 in 16 counties after Gov. Phil Bryant announced a state of emergency.

Bryant said on Tuesday that 83 locally owned bridges that were judged deficient by the federal National Bridge Inspection Standards and the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction would need to be closed.

Wednesday, Lanny Glover, the Assistant State Aid Engineer at the Office of State Aid Road Construction said 23 additional bridges were identified as having weight issues.

Some lawmakers believe that a special session may be called to address the problem.

Read the full list here.