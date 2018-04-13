Atmos 8-1-1 Run rescheduled for August

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 10:08 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 13, 2018 10:08 AM CDT

FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV) - Atmos Energy is postponing their 8-1-1 Run until Saturday, August 11 due to potential severe weather.

The 8.11K run was scheduled for Saturday morning at Liberty Park in Flowood. Organizers put together the event to underscore the importance of calling 8-1-1 before digging or doing any work where lines may be located. The campaign's called "Know What's Below", a number of utility providers work together to stress the importance of safety. Proceeds from this race benefit a group called Safety City and that organization's to help make Mississippi a safer place to live.


  
 

