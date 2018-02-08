Attempted army robbery kills one, lands another in Jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Adams Co. Sheriffs Department

NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) - Natchez, (Miss) - On Thursday, around approximately 12:20 am, the Adams County Sheriffs Department received an emergency call in reference to an Armed Robbery.

Deputies arrived in the area and observed a vehicle trying to leave. Officers stopped the

vehicle and identified the driver, 40-year-old Marlon Dean, who had a handgun between the

driver’s seat and the center console.

Law enforcement drove to the scene of the original call, ambulance dispatch transported 35-year-old Bilal Assabor to Merit Health and told deputies they believed a second intruder was outside, possibly dead.

They found a man lying on the ground wearing a mask with a rifle underneath him. He was pronounced dead on the scene, then later identified as 52 year old Richard Washington.

According to interview, investigators say they believe Washington was trying to enter the house and was shot.

Marlon Dean, 40 has been charged with attempted armed robbery. He's being held on a $150-thousand bond.

Investigators believe drugs may have played a part in the case.



