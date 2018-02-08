Bill Decriminalizing sexting by Minors died in the House

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - HB 1467 died in the House of Representatives today. The bill would have decriminalized sexting for minors.

Senator David Blount authored the bill, he proposed the measure to prevent kids from having to register as sex offenders.Blount worked with the Attorney General's office on the bill.

"It is not uncommon for us to come across children that have inappropriate photos on their phones, on their electronic devices and having been sending them back and forth between themselves and others," says Hinds County prosecutor Jamie McBride.

Prosecutors say they realize minors may not have the criminal intent that is seen with adult violations of the law.

There is a chance the language may be folded into SB 2803. This version is still alive and will be considered by the House.