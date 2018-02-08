Bill Decriminalizing sexting by Minors died in the House

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Feb 08, 2018 04:43 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 04:43 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - HB 1467 died in the House of Representatives today. The bill would have decriminalized sexting for minors.

Senator David Blount authored the bill, he proposed the measure to prevent kids from having to register as sex offenders.Blount worked with the Attorney General's office on the bill.

"It is not uncommon for us to come across children that have inappropriate photos on their phones, on their electronic devices and having been sending them back and forth between themselves and others," says Hinds County prosecutor Jamie McBride.

Prosecutors say they realize minors may not have the criminal intent that is seen with adult violations of the law.

There is a chance the language may be folded into SB 2803. This version is still alive and will be considered by the House.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center