BROOKHAVEN, Miss (WJTV) - The Lincoln County coroner's office identified a man found shot to death in his home as 58-year-old Harry Adams.

According to the coroner's office, Adams was killed in the early morning hours. He lived in a rented house on Industrial Drive.

We reached out to Brookhaven Police for additional information. They have not returned our calls.