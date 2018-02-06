Clinton School District asks for Feedback

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - Enrollment is soaring and more growth is expected in the Clinton Public School District. With growth comes change, and the district wants the people who support their schools to give their two cents.



“As one of the highest achieving school districts in Mississippi, Clinton’s public schools are an attractive option for families that move to the metro area,” said Dr. Tim Martin. “With the Continental tire plant coming in, we expect our enrollment to continue to grow. It’s critical now that we assess our facility needs and plan for the future.”

A survey is posted on www.clintonpublicschools.com where anyone in the Clinton community can help the district identify the greatest areas of need and what they think about current facilities.