County Line Road construction wraps up

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AP Images

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Today is a red-letter day for motorists traveling County Line Road. Construction works came to a close this morning and both lanes on the Ridgeland side of the road will be open.

According to a Ridgeland spokesperson, the contractor Dickerson & Bowen expedited the project and finished the roadwork in just seven calendar days.

Motorists will see workers installing new traffic signal detection equipment this week and putting down permanent pavement markings in the next couple of weeks. Neither of those aspects of the project will impede travel for more than a short period of time.