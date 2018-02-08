Court upholds conviction of Man who killed Uncle with Ax

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Patton

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The state's high court upheld the conviction of a Vicksburg man who murdered his uncle with an ax.

Joseph Patton was accused back in September of 2015 of killing his uncle Alfred Patton, then collecting his life insurance.

Attorneys for Joseph Patton claim his trial was unfair because lawyers refused to strike two jurors who said they indirectly knew the son of the victim.

The elder Patton was found by his neighbor in the back of his mobile home with an ax lodged in his throat. Joseph Patton had been living with his uncle. Their neighbor, William Thigpen claimed the younger man didn't get along with his uncle and at one point, threatened him.

Detectives found a written list of cleaning items and receipts for the ax, along with a voice recording logged with insurers claiming the life insurance benefits. Investigators also found evidence indicating Patton also drugged his uncle before killing him.

A majority of the Court said there was no evidence to suggest the jurors were not impartial and that the defense had ample opportunity to strike the two men in question during jury selection but did not.

Patton who was convicted of first degree murder, is serving life in prison without possibility of parole.