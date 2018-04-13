Dak Prescott tells Mississippians to "Can It"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - If you see a big billboard with Dak Prescott telling you to "Can It", don't take offense.

Prescott is the new face of Keep Mississippi Beautiful's anti-litter campaign. Advocates for the campaign say as a pro athlete Prescott knows small things can make a big difference.

During a nationally televised game, Prescott could be seen putting his own trash in a waste can. Organizers say that small gesture spoke volumes to them about his sense of personal responsibility.



That’s why Keep Mississippi Beautiful (KMB), the state’s leading communityimprovement nonprofit organization, selected Prescott as the Honorary Champion for their upcoming Anti-Litter Campaign. The campaign will focus on keeping the highways and roadways litter-free, advancing the fight to End Littering in Mississippi.