East Central Community College Tops Enrollment for the State

DECATUR, Miss (WJTV) - For the second straight semester, East Central Community College in Decatur has the highest enrollment increase in the state, with approximately two hundred more students than this time a year ago.

The junior college had a 10.3 percent increase in enrollment for the Spring 2018 semester according to a report issued by the Mississippi Community College Board.



East Central Community College President Dr. Billy Stewart credits the college’s fall and spring enrollment successes on several factors.



“The college experienced decreases in enrollment in fall 2016 and spring 2017,” said Stewart. “Therefore, a lot of effort and focus was put on both recruiting and retaining students. I’m extremely proud of our faculty and staff for their hard work in helping us to both attract and retain outstanding students.

The college’s dual credit enrollment also has grown substantially thanks to the implementation in fall 2017 of a pilot program allowing a tiered tuition rate for dual credit students.



“Ultimately, we are fulfilling our vision to be nationally recognized and locally preferred,” said Stewart. “With our strong commitment to Student Success and Teaching & Learning, students know that if they enroll at East Central Community College, they will be prepared well for the next step in their educational or professional journey.”



For more information on enrolling at East Central Community College in Decatur, including on-campus housing, scholarships and dual credit, please contact the Student Services Division at go2ec@eccc.edu