Father ordered to pay bay more than $38,000 in child support

Joseph Lane Harrill (Photo: AG Hood's Office)

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -- A judge ordered a father to pay more than $38,000 for failing to support his child for 12 years.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, 45-year-old Joseph Lane Harrill of Olive Branch pleaded guilty to one count of non-support of a child.

A judge McClure sentenced Harrill to serve five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five of those years suspended followed by five years on supervised probation. Harrill was also ordered to pay $38,448.36 over the course of his probation in addition to $100 to the Attorney General’s Office and $100 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Hood said authorities arrested Harrill in May 2017. Before his arrest, authorities said Harrill paid child support off and on from 2005-2011. In 2011, payments became more irregular and eventually ceased until March 2017.

“It’s a shame this man knowingly and willingly abandoned his responsibility to his own child. It took him being arrested and convicted before picking back up his monetary commitment to his child,” said Hood. “We thank Judge McClure for forcing this parent to take responsibility and hope this serves as a reminder to other deadbeat parents that they, too, will eventually have to pay what they owe.”