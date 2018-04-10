Former Pine Belt teacher charged with sex crime
PURVIS, Miss (WJTV) - A former Pine Belt teacher has been charged with sexual battery in a position of trust or authority.
Nicole Jackson (30) of Purvis, recently resigned from Earl Travillion Attendance Center. She surrendered to Hattiesburg Police Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.
The investigation began in March when someone tipped police with details of an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Jackson’s bond was set at $10,000 according to the Forrest County Jail, and she posted a bond for the charge.
