Former Meridian nursing home employee accused of stealing money

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) -- A former office manager at a Meridian nursing home faces 70 years in prison.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 39-year-old Christy Moulds is accused of stealing money from nursing home residents and the facility. Hood said she surrendered to authorities Monday.



A Lauderdale County grand jury charged her with six felony counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one felony count of embezzlement.

The indictment alleges she stole more than $250 from each account of six different patients by falsifying Trust Fund Cash Request Forms.

Under the embezzlement charge, the indictment states that she took between $5,000 and $25,000 from the nursing home’s Resident Trust Account.



If convicted, Moulds faces 10 years for each count of exploitation and 10 years for embezzlement.

She also faces up to $35,000 in fines.