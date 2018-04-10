Former Meridian nursing home employee accused of stealing money
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) -- A former office manager at a Meridian nursing home faces 70 years in prison.
Attorney General Jim Hood said 39-year-old Christy Moulds is accused of stealing money from nursing home residents and the facility. Hood said she surrendered to authorities Monday.
A Lauderdale County grand jury charged her with six felony counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one felony count of embezzlement.
The indictment alleges she stole more than $250 from each account of six different patients by falsifying Trust Fund Cash Request Forms.
Under the embezzlement charge, the indictment states that she took between $5,000 and $25,000 from the nursing home’s Resident Trust Account.
If convicted, Moulds faces 10 years for each count of exploitation and 10 years for embezzlement.
She also faces up to $35,000 in fines.
