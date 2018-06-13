German automotive supplier to double presence in Mississippi
IUKA, Miss (WJTV) - Germany-based automotive supplier Hago Automotive is doubling its footprint in Iuka, Miss. The announcement represents a $4-million investment which will create 60 new jobs over the next four year.
Hago is a supplier for luxury car manufacturer BMW. The company will construct an additional 50,000 square feet to its existing plant near Iuka.
“This expansion illustrates to industry leaders around the world that our outstanding workforce enables companies to compete successfully in today’s global marketplace, while positioning Mississippi as a leader in the Southern Automotive Corridor,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.
Economic development leaders say the expansion paves the way for growth for the overall auto manufacturing sector in the state.
The Mississippi Development Authority will provide monies to help with infrastructure needs and construction. Tishomingo County plans to provide financial incentives to help with construction.
In Iuka, Hago performs automated stamping with up to 400 tons of processing power, transfer stamping with up to 630 tons of pressing power, several laser and conventional welding applications, parts washing and cleaning, parts processing and the production of assemblies. The facility also houses a tool-making department and a test laboratory.
Construction will begin in the summer of 2018 and is expected to be complete by spring 2019.
