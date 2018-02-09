Hazlehurst looking for man wanted for false pretense

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 08, 2018 06:03 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 06:03 PM CST

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) -- Hazlehurst Police need your help find a wanted person.

Authorities are looking for  Leonardius Walrickus Cistrunk.

He is wanted for felony false pretense.

According to officers, Cistrunk met a person who was trying to purchase a white Nissan Altima from him for about $7,200.

Police said the suspect told the buyer she had to give him $1,400.

She met with Cistrunk in the parking lot of Bumpers Drive Inn to make the payment. Authorities said the suspect promised to deliver the car at a later date. 

Authorities said the woman told them the car was never delivered. 

If you have any information in reference to Cistrunk, call the Hazlehurst Police Department at 601-894-1181. 

