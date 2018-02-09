Hazlehurst looking for man wanted for false pretense
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) -- Hazlehurst Police need your help find a wanted person.
Authorities are looking for Leonardius Walrickus Cistrunk.
He is wanted for felony false pretense.
According to officers, Cistrunk met a person who was trying to purchase a white Nissan Altima from him for about $7,200.
Police said the suspect told the buyer she had to give him $1,400.
She met with Cistrunk in the parking lot of Bumpers Drive Inn to make the payment. Authorities said the suspect promised to deliver the car at a later date.
Authorities said the woman told them the car was never delivered.
If you have any information in reference to Cistrunk, call the Hazlehurst Police Department at 601-894-1181.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
