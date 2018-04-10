Hyde-Smith assigned important seat on Senate Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Just days after being sworn in, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) has achieved a major milestone.

A critical seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee has been assigned to the junior senator.

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran was Chairman of the powerful committee for years which resulted in valuable federal dollars appropriated to Mississippi.

“Senators from Mississippi have a proud tradition of serving on the Appropriations Committee, and I look forward to being a good steward of taxpayer dollars as the committee works on fiscal year 2019 bills,” Hyde-Smith said.
 
The Senator also received committee assignments for the following:
·         Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies
·         Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies
·         Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies
·         Legislative Branch
·         State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs
 
Hyde-Smith’s first hearing will be Wednesday morning.

 

