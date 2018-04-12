Ingalls to reopen old shipyard

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Ingalls Shipbuilding

Huntington Ingalls announces it will reopen shipbuilding facilities on the east bank of the Pascagoula River. The site was the home of the original Ingalls shipyard and was heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) says he is elated.

"This is great news for our state, the Gulf Coast, and the many men and women of Ingalls who make a living building some of the finest ships in the world,” Wicker said. “When this facility is restored, Ingalls Shipbuilding will be equipped to maximize its construction capacity. This comes at a critical point for the U.S. military, as Congress recommits to building up our naval fleet and meeting emergent security challenges.”

The announcement follows the awarding of several major military contracts for the Pascagoula facility.