Jones County: Bridge closures concern emergency responders

LAUREL, Miss (WJTV) - Jones County is tied with Hinds for the most number of bridges to be closed under the Governor's State of Emergency order.

County Supervisors met in an emergency meeting to discuss how they will handle the closures.

There are twenty-three in all and leaders are worried about how that will impact emergency response.

"It absolutely will be slowed down and what we know for a fact is seconds matter. From the time the phone rings to the time we actually arrive, whether its law enforcement or other emergency service workers, every second counts," said Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge.

Friday, school officials will meet to figure out how and where these closures will impact bus routes.

