Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rep. Charles Young (D)-Meridian makes case by displaying gun on House floor (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rep. Charles Young (D)-Meridian makes case by displaying gun on House floor (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A Mississippi lawmaker says he was trying to make a point about the hypocrisy of gun laws when he held up an unloaded pistol during a debate.



Democratic Rep. Charles Young of Meridian held the gun over his head Thursday on the House floor.



He says he was questioning a rule of the Mississippi House and Senate, which says only law enforcement officers may have a firearm inside the state Capitol, unless a majority of legislators grant a person permission to carry.



Young displayed his gun a day after the House passed a bill that would void rules limiting where people can carry guns on public property, including college campuses.

House Bill 1083 passed the House Wednesday, moving onto the Senate. It would allow people to file a lawsuit if they're kept from carrying concealed weapons on public property - including college campuses and sports venues.

Rep. Young told WJTV, “I believe in being able to own and possess. Never been a question. I have several members of the body that believes in owning and possessing. Never been a question. Now, do I believe the guns being carried at schools? No. Do I believe in guns being carried into courthouses, government buildings? No.”



Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey sent a letter Wednesday saying the conference opposes guns at sports venues. He said in the letter that opposing teams could refuse to play at Ole Miss and Mississippi State University.

Dr. Glenn Boyce, Commissioner of Higher Education, issued the following statement regarding HB 1083: “The safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors on our university campuses is a top priority for the Board of Trustees and University leaders. HB 1083 compromises our ability to protect and ensure the safety of those on our campuses because it nullifies and prohibits any policies and/or authority to designate sensitive areas of campus where weapons should not be allowed.”

In 2011, a law was passed allowing people who have a conceal carry license to carry guns almost anywhere on public property. However, public universities have interpreted the law to omit sports venues, dorms, classrooms and other areas.

Republican Representative Andy Gipson says doing so is illegal, “If House Bill 1083 does not pass there will be a lawsuit by some reputable attorneys against these institutions that have for 7 years violated state laws.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/8/2018 1