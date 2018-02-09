Man allegedly steals gym shorts from McComb Walmart, Pulls gun on loss prevention officers

Charles Connor Deschamps (Photo: McComb Police Department)

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) -- A man is in jail for allegedly pulling out a gun on Walmart loss prevention officers while he was attempting to still merchandise, police say.

According to McComb Police, 17-year-old Charles Connor Deschamps is facing an armed robbery charge.

Officers said on Wednesday they went to the McComb Walmart after they received a call that a man pulled out a small pistol why loss prevention employees were trying to detain him for shoplifting.

Loss prevention said they saw the suspect putting some red gym shorts in a backpack. He was allegedly observed passing all points of sale and attempted to exit the store.

Wen, the two loss prevention officers, tried to stop him, he allegedly pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at them.

Authorities said he ran out and jumped in the passenger seat of a Honda that had an Amite County license plate.

The Amite County Sheriffs Department along with Mississippi Highway Patrol found the vehicle parked at a home on New Hope Road in Gloster. Authorities said they detained an 18-year-old female driver for questioning.

Deschamps was identified as the suspect who pulled a pistol inside of Walmart. Police said Deschamps turned himself in on Thursday. His bond was set at $100,000.