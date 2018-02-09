Man killed during home invasion at Super Bowl party; FBI investigating
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) -- The FBI along with local law enforcement officers are investigating a murder that happened Sunday in Moss Point.
According to the FBI Jackson Field Office, 50-year-old Fabian Dailey was shot and killed.
Authorities said he was at a Super Bowl Party when a home invasion and robbery happened on Bellview Avenue.
Two others at the party were shot.
Authorities said the crime was partially recorded on Facebook Live.
Anyone with information about this case, contact the FBI in Pascagoula, Miss. at (228) 769-7920 or your local FBI office. You can also submit a tip online.
