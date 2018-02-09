Man sentenced for distributing Drugs on Gulf Coast

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

GULFPORT, Miss (WJTV) - A Texas man accused of distributing drugs along the Gulf Coast was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison Thursday.

Arnulfo Garza Gonzalez a/k/a “Peaty,” age 41, of Houston, Texas, appeared before US District Judge Sul Ozerden.

After his release, Gonzalez will be under 5 years of supervision for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and will pay a $3,000 fine.

A confidential informant provided information beginning in 2016 and continuing through August 2017, Gonzalez was a source of supply of methamphetamine for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. During a search of a home in Gulfport, DEA agents were able to locate some of the methamphetamine that Gonzalez sent to Mississippi, and upon laboratory testing, it resulted in a 90% purity. During DEA’s investigation, agents also discovered Gonzalez conspired with a least three other individuals to traffic cocaine and marijuana from Texas to Mississippi.

In November, Gonzalez pled guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, 50 grams of actual methamphetamine, and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by US Attorney Michael Hurst's office.