Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 11, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

MCCOMB, Miss.(WJTV) -- McComb officers need your help locating a man accused of a sex crime.

Police are searching for 45-year-old Clifton Dillon, Jr.

Authorities said he allegedly sexually assaulted a vulnerable adult. The alleged incident happened on Sunday, April 8.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Dillon, contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

