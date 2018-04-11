Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult
MCCOMB, Miss.(WJTV) -- McComb officers need your help locating a man accused of a sex crime.
Police are searching for 45-year-old Clifton Dillon, Jr.
Authorities said he allegedly sexually assaulted a vulnerable adult. The alleged incident happened on Sunday, April 8.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Dillon, contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.
