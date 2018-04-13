McComb Police: Man wanted for sexual battery in custody

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 04:04 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 13, 2018 04:04 PM CDT

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) -- McComb Police arrested a man wanted for a sexual battery charge.

Authorities said 45-year-old Clifton Dillon, Jr. was arrested Friday.

The police department received a Crime Stoppers Tip that Dillon was seen on Highway 51 near Southern Tractor.

McComb officers said they along with Summit Police arrested him near the railroad tracks behind State Wide Pools.
 

