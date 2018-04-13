McComb Police: Man wanted for sexual battery in custody

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) -- McComb Police arrested a man wanted for a sexual battery charge.

Authorities said 45-year-old Clifton Dillon, Jr. was arrested Friday.

The police department received a Crime Stoppers Tip that Dillon was seen on Highway 51 near Southern Tractor.

McComb officers said they along with Summit Police arrested him near the railroad tracks behind State Wide Pools.

