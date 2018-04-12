Mississippi Aquarium to open on Gulf Coast
(WJTV) -- The Mississippi Aquarium is scheduled to come to the Gulf Coast.
Facilitators said it should open in late 2019 or early 2020 in Gulfport.
The aquarium will contain about 1 million gallons of both salt and fresh water and will sit on 5.8 acres.
It will contains more than 80,000 square feet of exhibits.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
New Lumberton Police Chief named
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Brookhaven man killed in his home
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Clinton's caterpillar parade and spring market rescheduled
- Poll: Cuomo holds big lead over Nixon among NY Dem voters
- 21 sentenced to life over Turkey's 1997 'post-modern coup'
- Russia says alleged chemical attack in Syria staged by UK
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.