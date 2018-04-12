Mississippi Aquarium to open on Gulf Coast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WJTV) -- The Mississippi Aquarium is scheduled to come to the Gulf Coast.

Facilitators said it should open in late 2019 or early 2020 in Gulfport.

The aquarium will contain about 1 million gallons of both salt and fresh water and will sit on 5.8 acres.

It will contains more than 80,000 square feet of exhibits.

