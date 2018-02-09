Mississippi House votes to limit powers of attorney general's consumer protection division

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi House has voted to limit the powers of the attorney general's consumer protection division.

Republican Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon wrote House Bill 1238 , which would prohibit the state from suing private businesses for actions that are allowed by state or federal laws or regulations.

The bill passed the House 57-52 on Thursday. It was held for the possibility of more debate.

Baker says the current attorney general, Democrat Jim Hood, is hurting economic development by filing lawsuits against corporations.

Democratic Rep. Tommy Reynolds says Baker's bill is an attack on the powers of a statewide official whose job was created by the Mississippi Constitution. Reynolds also says most businesses are "honest and upstanding," but some take advantage of people.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)