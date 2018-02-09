Mississippi to reopen Delta prison to hold release violators

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's prison system will reopen the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood this spring to house people who violate terms of their probation or parole.

Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said Friday that the department will consolidate what it calls technical violation centers. They're meant to provide low level sanctions for a parolee, who, for example, flunks a drug test.

Hall says the Corrections Department will house 300 violators in Greenwood. It will staff the prison using employees from the Greenwood Restitution Center, Washington County Community Work Center, and Leflore County and Simpson County Technical Violation Centers. The Washington County and Simpson County facilities will close.

That will add 124 work center inmates and 76 restitution program prisoners to the inmate count at Delta.

The prison has been closed since 2012.

