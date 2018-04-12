NWS confirms eight tornado touch-downs in six counties

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WJTV) - The National Weather Services confirms eight tornados touched down in six counties during last Friday's severe weather storms which passed through central Mississippi.

Counties include; Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Jefferson Davis, Rankin and Warren.

In east Rankin County, a small tornado touched down for almost three miles near Pelahatchie. The tornado moving at 90 mph downed trees and lines in the southwestern part of the county, no injuries were reported.

A slightly stronger tornado cut a path more than a mile long and 360 yards wide through Claiborne County just to the southeast of Port Gibson. Another funnel spun off just minutes later than its' sister three miles to the south. This tornado reached 110 mph and tore a six mile path, a half mile wide through trees and power lines. There were no injuries reported.

Closer to the metro area, a tornado in Copiah County seventeen miles southwest of Hazlehurst roared its way through the county for a little over two miles.



One hundred and five mph hour winds came within six miles of Mount Olive in Copiah County and again in Jefferson Davis county. The tornado traveled for three miles before disappearing.

Also in Jefferson Davis County, another tornado traveled for nearly five miles cutting a path through trees for almost five miles just to the northeast of New Hebron.

A weaker funnel appeared in Covington County just five miles northwest of Collins touching down for almost two miles.