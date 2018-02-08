Operation Pipeline sends another person to prison

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson, Miss. – Eddie Lee Hunt, 48, of Memphis,Tennessee,was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to 14 months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release and a $1,500 fine for possession with intent to distribute marijuana,announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Thomas M. Annello, Acting Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.

He pled guilty to the charge on October 19, 2017.Hunt traveled from Memphis,Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, to purchase over 17 pounds of Marijuana. Following a traffic stop of the vehicle Hunt was driving, the marijuana was discovered in the trunk.

This case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed Operation Pipeline, which

began as an operation targeting illegal narcotics distribution in central Mississippi that involved

the distribution of Methamphetamine and Marijuana. The distribution network encompasses the

States of California, Texas and Mississippi.

The investigation was led by ICE, Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jackson Police Department, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk.