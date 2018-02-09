OSHA fines company after 2 employees die at sewer station

By: The Associated Press

PETAL, Miss. (AP) - A federal workplace safety agency has fined a Mississippi business nearly $28,000 after two men died while working on a sewer lift station.

The Hattiesburg American reports that the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration initially proposed fines of $43,000 against Scoggins Welding and Machine Shop of Richland, but reduced them.

Employees Terry West, 45, and his son Gage West, 20, died June 13 while they were replacing a pump at a lift station in Petal. The OSHA report says Gage West was overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas and became unconscious. The report says Terry West fell and suffered a blunt-force trauma injury as he tried to extract his son.

After investigating the incident, OSHA cited the Richland company for nine serious violations, including inadequate procedures, training and equipment.

Information from: The Hattiesburg American

