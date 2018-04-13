People scramble to protect Facebook information

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Millions are scrambling to make their online information more secure...especially after personal data was swept from Facebook by a company contracted by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook apologized to an estimated 87-million people for exposing their private information. The company promises to make changes to their privacy setting starting with making them easier to find.

But many still wonder, what happened to their information? And where is it now?



"For a lot of people this ends up being a black swan in a sense that it's something that you don't expect until it hits you and then suddenly now you have some sort of identity crises," said Belhaven computer science Professor David O'Gwynn.

The professor says once you put something online it's incredibly difficult to ever get it removed

"There are people out there that know how to program and to go and scrape all of your information off if these sites so in a sense that's what we mean by if you say then it's public and it's permanent and that everyone and anyone can actually get to it."

That's why he says it's crucial to ask yourself this one question...

"Whenever you're online or you're using the site or you're using a service you want to ask the question what is this site or this service what is their business product if you can't answer that question then the answer is you."

Do an assessment of your online activity. Analyze what sites you share info with, use a strong password and make sure shopping sites are secure.

You can also clear the tracking cookies on your computer.

"There are also various plug ins like no script which basically turns off all of the internal wiring that causes websites to communicate your personal information to other websites."

The most important thing to remember? Once you put something online, it may never come off.

"Every word that you say online is like a ghost that's going to follow you into the future and you need to decide whenever you do something online which ghost you want to hang out with 50 years from now."

Margaret-Ann Carter has a breakdown on her Twitter page to help you find out if Facebook shared your information.