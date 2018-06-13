Pike County deputies investigate piano teacher on charges of molestation Video

PIKE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - In Pike County, piano instruct Bernard Rauch has been arrested on child pornography charges. The teacher has been giving lessons in his home for years.

Investigators are concerned children may have been approached in an inappropriate manner by Rauch.

His home is covered in bushes, in a wooded area of the county where officials belive the teacher may have molested at least two children.

" We got a parent that came in and said her daughter was inappropriately touched by Mr. Bernard while he was giving private piano lessons at his residence. She came in stating her daughter had been there this past Saturday. And the lessons he was giving her, she stayed there a little too long," said Christopher Bell, Pike County Sheriff's Office.

Bell says Monday he and other officers visited the home of Rauch who is often referred to as "Mr. Ben"

"We did a search warrant. Went down to his residence. We got some stuff that the mom claimed was there. Like I said, it's kind of early. We haven't run a search on those items. We feel strongly that there was definitely some production of child pornography."

Investigators say the revelation is tough for children and parents alike who trusted the man. Bell believes other minors will come forward.

"We believe there are other potential victims. We are asking anyone that had any contact with Mr. Rauch. Just talk to your kids. Get back with us to let us know what they said. If any inappropriate actions took place."

Rauch is being held at the Pike County jail.