Pike County piano teacher arrested on child pornography charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - A piano teacher in Pike County has been charged with possessing and producing child pornography.

Rauch is a former piano instructor. He often provided private piano instruction in his home in Chatawa.

Investigators are asking people to come forward if they know of any victims or if they have been victimized by Rauch. If you have information please contact the Pike's County Sheriff's Office at 601-783-6767.