Pike County residents protest poultry farm

PIKE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Some Pike County residents are fighting to keep a poultry farm from opening in their neighborhood.

Dozens of people from Osyka in Pike County made the trip here to Jackson. They came to lodge their concerns with the Department of Environmental Quality.

They're afraid that, if approved, the poultry farm will create air and water pollution and decrease the value of their homes. Stephanie Patterson explains.



“My mother lives in the area. She has land in the area. I stand to inherit some land in the area so it’s important to us and it’s important to the community.”

The fight will continue for these neighbors as they're expected to come back to the next board meeting in April.





