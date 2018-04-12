Recall Alert: Banquet recalls Salisbury Steak dinner
(WJTV) - If your family enjoys Banquet Salisbury Steak dinners... we have a recall for you.
Conagra Brands is recalling more than 135-thousand pounds of Salisbury Steak products. Officials say the Banquet Family size six-count Salisbury Steak and Brown Gravy may have bone fragments or other material in them.
There have been three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the product.
The meals were produced on March 10th of this year and have a Best By Date of September 1, 2019.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Irish bishops don't rule out keeping priests with kids
- Brazil yellow fever vaccination campaign far short of goal
- Court rules Exxon must provide documents in climate probe
- 21 sentenced to life over Turkey's 1997 'post-modern coup'