Recall Alert: Banquet recalls Salisbury Steak dinner

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 04:50 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2018 04:50 PM CDT

(WJTV) -  If your family enjoys Banquet Salisbury Steak dinners... we have a recall for you.

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 135-thousand pounds of Salisbury Steak products. Officials say the Banquet Family size six-count Salisbury Steak and Brown Gravy may have bone fragments or other material in them.

There have been three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the product.

The meals were produced on March 10th of this year and have a Best By Date of September 1, 2019.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center